Man sentenced to over 5 years in prison in the hit-and-run death of 10-year-old girl in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge sentenced a man to just over five years in prison Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in Douglas County that killed a 10-year-old girl.

Jose Meza pleaded guilty Sept. 15 in Douglas County Court to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery.

The deadly crash happened just after 5 p.m. on May 14 on East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10 between Lawrence and Eudora.

Brooklyn Brouhard, 10, of Eudora, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Barry Larson, her 54-year-old grandfather.

A white van driven by Meza struck the motorcycle, and Meza drove off from the scene.

Meza had been working in the area on a painting job, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Brouhard died at a hospital, and her grandfather suffered serious injuries.

U.S. Marshals and Indiana State troopers arrested Meza about a month later in Martinsville, Indiana.

