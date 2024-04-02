Man sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for robbing Shawnee bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man convicted of robbing a Shawnee bank in July 2022 was sentenced Tuesday to 100 months in federal prison.

Richard Ruston, 54, of Independence, Missouri, robbed the First Interstate Bank at 10610 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Ruston went into the bank wearing a red bandana over his face and neck and a dark bandana over the top of his head, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas.

He also wore sunglasses and gloves.

The release states he approached a teller, pulled up his shirt and showed the teller a gun in his waistband.

Ruston ordered the teller to put the money on the counter and, "do it now, do it now," the news release states.

The teller complied and Ruston left the bank.

