Man sentenced Tuesday to over 17 years in prison for his part in murder of Johnson County teenager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a man Tuesday to just over 17 years in prison in the 2019 murder of a Johnson County teenager.

Alan Hicks, 26, pleaded guilty in October to second degree murder and two counts of robbery in the shooting death of Ben Workman.

Hicks, along with Raymond Cherry and Juriah Jones, were accused in the shooting death of Workman, 17, at his Overland Park apartment.

His mother, Amy Workman told KSHB 41 after the murder her son had only lived in the apartment complex for a few weeks. She brought him groceries and cooked for him at his apartment before he died.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Cherry to more than 30 years in prison earlier this year.

A jury found Cherry guilty of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of firearm possession by a felon.

Jones, 21, was a juvenile when the murder occurred, but was later charged as an adult.

She also was to be sentenced Wednesday on second degree murder and aggravated robbery charges, but no information was available on her sentencing hearing.

—

