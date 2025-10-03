Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash caused by attempt to avoid turkeys

Lily O'Shea Becker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday when he tried to avoid turkeys that had walked onto the 700 block of East 661 Diagonal Road near Lone Star Lake in Douglas County, Kansas.

The 29-year-old man was flown by helicopter ambulance to a hospital in the Kansas City area, according to a Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist wore full protective gear, including a helmet, which kept his injuries from being more severe.

Deputies want drivers to be aware turkeys, deer and other wildlife are near roads during this time of year, according to the Facebook post.

