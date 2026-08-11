Man shoots, kills 5 members of his family Tuesday in murder-suicide in Winfield, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man shot and killed five members of his family Tuesday before killing himself in a Winfield, Kansas, house.

At about 8:50 a.m., officers with the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to a residence at the 400 block of West 9th Avenue.

The caller, later identified as 53-year-old Ronald Williams, Sr. of Winfield, told dispatchers he killed his family and was going to kill himself.

Just before 11 a.m., law enforcement officers breached the front door of the home after hearing a gunshot and found six people with gunshot wounds inside.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced the five victims and Williams, Sr. dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as follows:



Kelly L. George, 44

Carol A. Williams, 9

Ronald H. Williams Jr., 7

Sarah K. Williams, 5

Kelly M. Magee-Williams, 3

It is believed Williams, Sr. killed the five family members before placing the 911 call, and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after police arrived.

Williams, Sr. had displayed erratic behavior in the past, according to a law enforcement official.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Winfield Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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