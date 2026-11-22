KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after being shot outside an apartment complex Saturday evening in the 4500 block of Plymouth Court in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

KCPD said officers responded to the area of 45th Street and Paseo for a report of gunshots just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive outside in a courtyard of an apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the victim was outside of the apartment building, where he had an interaction with "one or more suspects." Investigators said during the interaction, one or more of the suspects fired a gun, striking the victim.

The suspects left the area before officers arrived, police said. No one is currently in custody.

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