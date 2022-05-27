Man shot at KCMO 7-Eleven in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot Thursday night, the car he tried to get away in hit a pole and the victim ended up in a hospital in critical condition.

The gunfire happened at about 5:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 10615 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police found out on the way to the crime scene the victim was trying to leave in a vehicle.

The vehicle with the victim inside hit a pole, but the victim managed to get to a hospital.

Officers found a crime scene at the store and an abandoned vehicle that slammed into a pole.

Detectives are trying to figure out why the shooting occurred.

