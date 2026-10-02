Man shot July 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, died this week; death ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 37-year-old man died this week after being shot July 4 in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. July 4 in the 7100 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

Responding officers found a man with life-threatening injuries in the front yard of a residence.

A subject of interest was detained at the original scene for further investigation.

Detectives were told this week that Ashton Herring-Clemons, 37, died from injuries suffered in the shooting, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police said the death was ruled a homicide by the Jackson County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are working with prosecutors for determination of charges in the homicide.

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