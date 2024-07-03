Man shot, killed early Wednesday morning in Northland apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in an apartment in the Northland.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called around 6 a.m. to the 1400 block of N.W. 80th Terrace.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male shot in an apartment.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

After police were provided information about a person of interest, an adult male was taken into custody for questioning.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

