Man shot, killed in the 5200 block of College Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the 5200 block of College Avenue early Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene on the sound of multiple shots fired just after 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival officers were summoned to a nearby residents where they located an adult male, lying inside a home unresponsive. He appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began rendering aid until EMS arrived and declared the man dead.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

