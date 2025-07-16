Man shot, killed Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kansas, homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the shooting death of a man Tuesday night.

A KCKPD spokesperson said officers received a call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on a reported shooting in the 1500 block of N. 25th Street.

Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene and found the adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not provide any information about the circumstances of the homicide or provide any initial suspect information.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

