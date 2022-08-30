Man shot near 24th and Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton.
Police say they were called to the area around midnight.
Police say a man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No suspect information was available.
