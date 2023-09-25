Man shot Sept. 17 in Kansas City, Missouri, succumbs to injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man shot Sept. 17 succumbed to his injuries Sunday, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. last Sunday in the 5700 block of North Jarboe Drive.

When police arrived, 34-year-old Wysaun Brown-Cooper was found unresponsive. First responders noted he was suffering from a gunshot wound and was inside a parked vehicle.

Brown-Cooper was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. One week later, he died as a result of the shooting.

A person of interest was identified and taken into custody, per KCPD.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.