Man shot, seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 6100 block of Raytown Road.

Officers were called just after 3:15 p.m. to the scene on reports of a disturbance.

While en route, officers were informed someone had been shot.

Once on the scene, police located a 30-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.