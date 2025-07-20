Man shot to death early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday morning just east of Troost Avenue.

Officers were sent just before 6 a.m. to the 1300 block of East 89th Street to check on a report of gunshots fired in the area.

They arrived and were taken to an apartment where the victim had gone after being shot.

He died a short time later at a hospital, according to a police department news release.

His name has not been released.

The victim was likely shot outside the apartment, according to the news release.

No other information about what led to the deadly shooting was available Sunday morning.

This was the 90th homicide this year in Kansas City, Missouri, compared to 82 at this time last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

