Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Kan., suspect arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was shot to death Friday night during a disturbance in a house in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police were sent at 7:44 p.m. to a residence in the 300 block of South 8th Street after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance.

Officers found one man dead at the house and also arrested a suspect in the killing.

The victim's name was not released Friday night.

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