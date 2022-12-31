Man shot to death Friday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was shot and killed Friday night in KCMO.
Police said the shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. in the 6900 block of East 17th Street.
No other details were immediately available.
This was the 169th homicide of the year in KCMO.
