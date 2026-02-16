Man shot to death Monday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was found shot to death Monday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the victim was found around 2 p.m. near Linwood Boulevard and Brighton Avenue.

No word on what led to the shooting.

No other information about the victim or a suspect was immediately available.

This was the 18th homicide of the year in KCMO.

There had been 22 homicides at this time last year.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.