Man shot to death Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died after being shot Monday night in the 1200 block of North 77th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. on a shooting call, according to a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department news release.

The victim died at the hospital.

No other information was available late Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.