Man shot to death Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire killed one man Thursday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim was shot about 6:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, police said.

No word on what led to the deadly violence.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene collecting evidence and talking with possible witnesses.

