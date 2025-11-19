Man shot to death Tuesday inside convenience store at Kansas City, Missouri, gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers found a man shot to death Tuesday night inside a convenience store at a gas station.

The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. inside the store at Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

A police spokesman said the victim was pronounced dead inside the store.

Several people were in the store when the murder occurred, according to the police spokesperson.

The victim and a suspect or suspects interacted and that ended with gunfire.

No one had been arrested late Tuesday night.

The victim's name was not released.

Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and other police resources will be at the store well into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

This was the 126th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri. There had been 135 homicides in KCMO at this time last year.

