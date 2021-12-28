Man shot to death Monday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the 157th time this year in Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to solve a homicide.

The latest homicide occurred at about 7 p.m. at East 60th Street and Agnes Avenue, police said.

A man was found shot to death.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

