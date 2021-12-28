Man shot to death Monday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the 157th time this year in Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to solve a homicide.
The latest homicide occurred at about 7 p.m. at East 60th Street and Agnes Avenue, police said.
A man was found shot to death.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
