Man shot to death Monday night in KCMO

Darrius Smith/KSHB
One man was shot to death in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night.
60th and Agnes homicide
Posted at 7:38 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 21:09:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the 157th time this year in Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to solve a homicide.

The latest homicide occurred at about 7 p.m. at East 60th Street and Agnes Avenue, police said.

A man was found shot to death.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

