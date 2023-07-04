Man stabbed to death Tuesday marks 100th homicide victim of the year in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man stabbed to death on the Fourth of July is the 100th homicide victim of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the attack happened inside a gas station about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 14300 block of East U.S. 40 Highway.

The stabbing happened after an argument between the victim and suspect, police said.

A person of interest was arrested.

There were 74 homicides in KCMO at this time last year.

