Man stabbed to death Tuesday night in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after being stabbed Monday night near East 25th Street and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

No other information was immediately available on what led to the deadly violence.

KSHB 41 News sent a photojournalist to the scene and he will information to update this story.

This was the seventh homicide of year in KCMO, compared with 11 at this time in 2025.

