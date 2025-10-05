Man struck, killed by car late Saturday at 31st, SW Trafficway in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was struck and killed while walking late Saturday night near Southwest Trafficway and 31st Street.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, the man was walking west along 31st Street in the crosswalk at Southwest Trafficway.

The driver of a Mazda CX-9 was north on Southwest Trafficway with a green light when the pedestrian was hit.

The male pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

