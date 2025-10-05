Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Man struck, killed by car late Saturday at 31st, SW Trafficway in KCMO

Kansas City Police Car Lights 1.png
Al Miller/KSHB
Kansas City Police Car Lights 1.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was struck and killed while walking late Saturday night near Southwest Trafficway and 31st Street.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, the man was walking west along 31st Street in the crosswalk at Southwest Trafficway.

The driver of a Mazda CX-9 was north on Southwest Trafficway with a green light when the pedestrian was hit.

The male pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us