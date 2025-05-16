Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 4:05 p.m. near East 73rd Street and South Benton Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries are currently being treated.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.