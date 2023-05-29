Man suffers life-threatening injuries in KCK shooting Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting in the 1300 block of N. 4th Street.

Police were dispatched to the area around 3:50 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, a man with gunshot wounds was discovered and transported to an area hospital. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Investigation of the incident is being conducted by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

