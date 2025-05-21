Man suspected in dog fighting, drug rings charged with federal firearms crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law officers arrested a man Tuesday in a south Kansas City, Missouri, home who is under investigation for alleged dog fighting and drug crimes.

Vinol Wilson is charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a court document released Wednesday.

The Jackson County Drug Task Force identified Wilson as "being a source of supply of MDMA/methamphetamine and cocaine in the investigation. He (Wilson) is being investigated for distribution and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine," per the court document.

Wilson also has been "an ongoing target" of a dog-fighting investigation since 2022 by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Al Miller/KSHB Federal and local authorities serving a search warrant recovered several dogs from a residence on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers served a search warrant Tuesday at a house in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

They found Wilson, two more adults and three children inside the house.

Investigators found evidence of dog fighting inside the house, including scarred pit bull-type dogs, areas with blood and dog-related items, according to the court document.

Al Miller/KSHB Federal and local authorities serving a search warrant recovered several dogs from a residence on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The USDA is seeking a separate search warrant to recover evidence of dog fighting.

Inside a bedroom, investigators found a Stag Arms AR Pistol, .556 caliber, with a round in the chamber and 29 rounds in the magazine.

Al Miller/KSHB Federal and local authorities serving a search warrant recovered several dogs from a residence on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Wilson is not permitted to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition after his guilty plea in July 2010 for felony drug offenses.

He was sentenced Nov. 20, 2010, to 121 months (10 years, one month) in federal prison.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.