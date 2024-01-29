Man sustains critical injuries in 3-vehicle collision in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was critically injured Monday after a three-vehicle collision in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded around 11:45 a.m. to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue.

KCPD said a white Ford F250 that had been converted to a private tow vehicle was towing a red Chevy Tahoe.

As the Ford traveled eastbound on MLK Boulevard, police said a white Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound at a "high speed." The Dodge was also said to be a medical transport vehicle, per KCPD.

The driver of the Dodge “failed to negative the curve,” which caused the vehicle to cross over into the eastbound lanes.

As the Dodge did so, it sideswiped the Ford pickup and collided with the Chevy in tow.

KCMO fire crews helped extricate the driver of the Dodge, who was then taken to an area hospital.

Police said the driver sustained critical injuries but was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger inside the Ford were also wearing seat belts and were not injured.

No occupants were inside the towed Chevy.

—

