Man sustains serious injuries in incident on Gladstone Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard.

KSHB 41 News observed police on the scene near the intersection of Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue just before 7 p.m.

An adult man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to KCPD.

This is a developing story.

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