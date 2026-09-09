Man wanted in Tuesday’s police investigation in Weston arrested Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the person from Tuesday’s manhunt in Weston, Missouri, was taken into custody shortly before noon.

Police were searching for Michael Hull, 37, on an outstanding warrant for fleeing a traffic stop that resulted in a minor injury to a Weston Police Department officer.

The search for Hull forced the West Platte School District to close Tuesday.

READ MORE | Active law enforcement investigation forces West Platte School District to close Tuesday

After a search of Hull’s residence on Cherry Street, law enforcement received a tip that he had fled the city.

The sheriff’s office and the Weston Police Department took Hull into custody, without incident, around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, per a press release from the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested at a residence in Weston.

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