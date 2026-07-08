Man who ran dogfighting operation in Kansas City, Missouri, pleads guilty to multiple dogfighting crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 52-year-old man who ran a dogfighting ring that included an event at his Kansas City, Missouri, residence, called "Mayhem Madness 2025," pleaded guilty Tuesday to numerous federal dogfighting charges.

Vinol Wilson also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

KSHB 41 News was at Wilson's house the day federal law officers raided the operation and took photographs of dogs being taken from the house.

“Wilson subjected animals to pain and suffering all for sport and profit,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam R.F. Gustafson of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Energy and Natural Resources Division said in a news release. “The Justice Department continues to aggressively prosecute this criminal activity, and we work with our partners to rescue dogs whenever we can.”

The news release from the United States Attorney's Office in Kansas City states that Wilson invited people to take part in a dogfighting event to be held at his residence on May 17, 2025.

People came from several states to Wilson's house with fighting dogs to attend the event.

According to the news release, three of the four dogfights scheduled were completed, and afterwards, during the overnight period of May 17-18, Wilson polled the attendees on which dog performed best and which was the most willing to continue despite being injured.

“Inflicting cruelty on innocent dogs for entertainment and profit is both deplorable and in violation of federal law,” U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price of the Western District of Missouri said in the news release. “The Western District of Missouri is proud to have worked alongside our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to enforce the Animal Welfare Act and hold those responsible accountable. Through these efforts, we help protect those that cannot defend themselves.”

In addition, Wilson gave large trophies for "Best in Show" and "Gamest in Show."

Law officers served a search warrant on May 20, 2025, at Wilson's house and found 16 fighting dogs. Four of those dogs were pregnant and soon gave birth to 31 puppies.

The search also resulted in the discovery of medications, syringes, and a dog treadmill, according to the news release.

A program run by the U.S. Marshals Service rescued and cared for the dogs.

With a successful civil forfeiture, the dogs did not go back to Wilson. Instead, they were cared for and evaluated for possible adoption.

Wilson faces up to 30 years in prison and fines up to $500,000, according to the news release.

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