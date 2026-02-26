Man who recruited 2 others to help with robbery charged in death of 1 suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who recruited two other men to join him in a home invasion robbery in August 2024 is charged with the murder of one of the men.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Sheldon Perkins, 34, with second-degree felony murder, first-degree attempted robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Perkins is being held in the Jackson County Jail. His bond was set at $200,000, cash only.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were sent around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2024, to an apartment building on Hillcrest Road on a shooting and attempted residential robbery, according to a court document.

Police found one victim wearing black clothing with gunshot wounds to his back in the grass outside the building.

Officers also found the murder victim just inside the door of the residence, also wearing black clothing, the court document states.

A woman told police she came home just before the shooting and saw three men standing around the corner of her apartment building.

The woman told police she thought the men looked suspicious, so she quickly went into her apartment, per the court document.

Moments later, the woman heard gunshots and called police.

One of the men police interviewed after the shootings told them he returned from a trip to a store when he saw three men approaching him from the side of the building.

One of the would-be robbers ordered the man back into the residence, and he complied by going inside and slamming the door on one of the suspects, according to the court document.

The three men outside managed to overpower the victim and got inside. The victim told police he was pistol-whipped by one man, but managed to get the gun from the suspect and throw it to another person in the residence.

That person, not identified in the court document, told police she picked up the gun and opened fire.

The gunfire killed one robbery suspect and paralyzed a second man from the waist down, according to the court document.

Perkins was shot in the leg during the incident.

In October 2024, during a search warrant to get a DNA sample from Perkins, one of the investigators expressed condolences to Perkins for the death of one man and the wounding of another.

Perkins replied, “Yeah, I could have been dead, too,” according to the court document.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.