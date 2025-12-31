Man with BAC of .186 charged with DUI in deadly crash on MO 291 in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit has been charged in connection with a deadly crash on Dec. 27 in Independence.

According to court records, Independence police were called around 9:18 p.m. on Dec. 27, to a two-vehicle crash at Kentucky Road and Missouri Highway 291.

According to police, the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck had been traveling west on Kentucky approaching a red light at the intersection with 291.

The driver, later identified as Mason R. McIntyre, failed to stop for the red light and struck a northbound 2010 Ford Ranger in the intersection.

Officers who arrived located two adults and a 12-year-old girl inside the Ranger. One of the adults was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers located McIntyre trapped behind the wheel of the Chevrolet. As first responders extricated McIntyre, they found a can of beer in the center console. McIntyre was transported to an area hospital.

At the hospital, McIntyre's blood registered .186 BAC two hours after the crash.

He has been charged with one count of DWI Death of another not a passenger and two counts of 2nd Degree Assault.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

