Man with DWI history arrested after rear-ending Independence officer at stoplight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man with a history of driving under the influence is back behind bars after rear-ending an Independence police car sitting at a stoplight.

Around 1:40 a.m. Monday, the Independence officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 24 Highway and Holder Road/Lee’s Summit Road when the officer was rear-ended by the driver of a 2010 Ford Flex.

The officer complained of neck and back pain but did not require additional medical treatment.

After the impact, a second officer observed the driver of the Ford Flex, later identified as Antwon Stevenson, appeared to be intoxicated.

Stevenson eventually agreed to perform a breath test, which came back with a reading of .290.

Court documents revealed Stevenson allegedly told officers he had consumed a half pint of vodka at his house starting at 5 p.m. and had only stopped moments before rear-ending the police vehicle.

He had five prior driving while under the influence charges, the most recent of which occurred in August 2025.

Stevenson was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with felony aggravated DWI. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon on a $100,000 bond.

