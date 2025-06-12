Man with warrant in Washington state arrested in Pettis County on child rape charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man with an active arrest warrant in Washington state was taken into custody in Pettis County on child rape charges on Wednesday.

A detective from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office in Washington contacted the Pettis County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division, requesting assistance.

Pettis County authorities were told that a person with an active warrant was residing in the county, and the extradition limits of the warrant had just been escalated to full U.S. extradition.

Pettis County authorities responded to the address in the 20000 block of Eckles Road.

Further investigation led officers to where the accused worked.

Aleksandr Y. Meshkov, 34, of Pettis County, was taken into custody for two counts of child rape in the first degree.

No bond has been set for Meshkov in Washington.

He is currently held in the Pettis County Jail until his extradition.

