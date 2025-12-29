Man, woman charged after 3-year-old girl found dead in abuse case in Higginsville, Mo., motel room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman are accused of abuse and other crimes after Higginsville, Mo., police found a three-year-old child dead Dec. 23 inside a Higginsville, Mo., hotel room.

Kyle Galloway, 30, and Deanna Kay Hankins, 36, are both accused of abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of methamphetamine, according to court document.

Higginsville police were sent at 4:18 a.m. to a room at the Classic Hotel on Missouri Highway 13.

Officers were checking on a report of a three-year-old child in one of the rooms who was not breathing, according to the court document.

Court documents state officers found the child dead.

She had black eyes, along with ligature marks around her wrists and feet that indicated she may have been abused before she died.

Galloway and Hankins gave police permission to search the room.

Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernailia.

The pair were taken to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office and questioned about the child's death.

According to court documents, the night before the child was found dead, she was physically and verbally abused as well as partially restrained.

Early the next morning, Hankins checked on the child and found her unresponsive. Hankins then called police.

Investigators have not released the name of the child.

Galloway and Hankins are being held without bond in the Lafayette County, Mo., Detention Center.

