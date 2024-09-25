Man, woman charged with alleged child sex crimes in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office charged a man and woman with alleged child sex crimes in which the victims were under 14 years-old.

Gregory Dean Arnold, 56, of Chilhowee, Missouri, is accused of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy (deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years-old) and one charge of statutory sodomy (deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years-old, serious physical injury), according to court documents.

Arnold is being held without bond in the Johnson County, Missouri, jail in Warrensburg.

Yvonne Arnold, 55, also of Chilhowee, is charged with statutory sodomy (deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years-old, serious physical injury), according to court documents.

She also is being held without bond in the Johnson County, Missouri, jail.

A court document filed in the Gregory Arnold case states he allegedly molested one victim from 2004-2018.

In arguing Arnold poses a danger to his victims, a court document alleges he sexually assaulted two juvenile victims systematically over a decade.

The Arnolds referred to themselves as the king and queen of their residence, which they called "Vaslavia," per the probable cause statement.

Court documents also noted the victims were allegedly subjected to beatings and mental abuse by Gregory and Yvonne.

Gregory Arnold has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 2. Yvonne Craig has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 8.

