Man, woman found shot to death inside Independence apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman were found shot to death inside an Independence apartment Tuesday evening.

At about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Independence police were dispatched to an apartment in the 19100 block of E. 37th Terrace on a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female dead inside the apartment from apparent gunshot wounds.

The IPD Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident.

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