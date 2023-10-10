Man wounded in shooting Monday evening in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting wounded one man Monday evening in Raytown.

Police said the gunfire happened just before 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of East 86th Street.

No word on the victim's condition.

No description of the suspect was provided by Raytown police.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.