Man wounded in Wednesday morning shooting in Grandview, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered serious injuries in a shooting on Wednesday in Grandview, Missouri.
Officers found the victim at a house in the 12000 block of Smalley Avenue at around noon.
He was shot outside and went to the house for help, police said.
No information on a suspect or what led to the violence was immediately available.
Anyone with information should call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4900.
