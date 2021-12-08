Man wounded in Wednesday morning shooting in Grandview, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered serious injuries in a shooting on Wednesday in Grandview, Missouri.

Officers found the victim at a house in the 12000 block of Smalley Avenue at around noon.

He was shot outside and went to the house for help, police said.

No information on a suspect or what led to the violence was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4900.

