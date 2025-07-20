Man's body pulled from Big 11 Lake Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A death investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from Big 11 Lake in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday morning.

Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies were sent at about 10 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive individual in the lake at 1060 State Ave., according to a news release from the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office.

The man-made fishing lake is 3.8 acres and is located on North 11th Street between State Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department helped pull the man's body from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The victim is a man who may be in his 50s.

