Man's death Monday in KCMO ruled a homicide after medical examiner found victim was shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of a man found early Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, is being investigated as a homicide after a medical examiner found evidence the victim had been hit by gunfire.

Officers were sent about 6 a.m. on a medical nature unknown call in the 3200 block of Independence Avenue, according to a police department news release.

The officers found a man dead and investigators, along with crime scene technicians, began their investigation.

No death cause could be immediately determined until the examination by the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

This was the 112th homicide of 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri, compared with 110 at this time last year.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.