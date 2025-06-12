Medical call turns into homicide investigation near 34th and Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early morning medical call has turned into a homicide investigation for Kansas City, Missouri, police detectives.

Just before 6:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Broadway on a medical call with EMS.

Security discovered a person unresponsive in a parking lot behind the address.

Officers located an adult male, unresponsive on the sidewalk with significant unknown injuries.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the scene, and crime scene and medical examiners are working to determine the cause, manner and time of death.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

—