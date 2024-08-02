Medical examiner: Man's death in May in Kansas City, Missouri, ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of a man after he suffered bodily trauma in an incident in May in Kansas City has now been classified as a homicide.

Police found the victim, whose name has not been released, on April 19 in the 3200 block of Brighton Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries on May 27.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner completed the autopsy Wednesday and ruled the man's death a homcide.

Detectives are working to identifying a person of interest. No one has been arrested.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.