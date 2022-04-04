Merriam police looking for vehicle in relation to multi-victim shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Merriam police are looking for a vehicle they believe was involved in a multi-victim shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Shawnee Mission Parkway near Interstate 35.

Traffic camera photos captured a lime green 2011 Dodge Challenger with black racing stripes that police believe to be the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle had Missouri plates GJ1A7R, which police said came back as invalid.

Merriam police said the vehicle may have been seen at a nearby Sky Zone and QuikTrip prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at 913-322-5560.

Police did not give any details on the total number of victims or their conditions.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .