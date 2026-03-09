Miami County first responders rescue occupants from vehicle overcome by flooded roadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami County first responders rescued the occupants of a vehicle that was overcome by water on a flooded roadway.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office posted about the rescue around noon on Sunday, March 8.

Sheriff’s office personnel and responders from the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department and Miami County EMS worked together to help the vehicle near 347th Street and Hospital Drive.

Miami County Sheriff's Office Water rescue on March 8

The sheriff’s office said the rescue was “even more dangerous” because the occupants, two adults and a juvenile, reportedly did not know how to swim.

Nevertheless, all were rescued and are safe. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office urges drivers to be mindful of flooded areas, not attempt to drive through flooded roadways, and allow emergency crews space to work.

“It only takes a small amount of moving water to sweep a vehicle away,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

