Michael Rogers becomes next fire chief for Raytown Fire Protection District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Rogers will serve as fire chief for the Raytown Fire Protection District, according to an announcement Tuesday night from the Raytown Fire Protection Board of Directors.

The board was unanimous in its selection of Rogers as the new Raytown fire chief. He has served as interim fire chief since March.

I am honored and humbled by the confidence the board of directors has placed in me." Rogers stated in a news release. "I look forward to continue to serve the members of this department and the citizens of Raytown while building on the strong foundation established by those who came before me."

Rogers began his fire service career with the Gladstone Fire Department and rose through the ranks to become the department's training chief.

He will earn his Master's degree next year in fire and emergency management.

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