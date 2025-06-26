Minibike rider in Kansas City, Missouri, killed Wednesday in collision with dump truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say the operator of a minibike died late Wednesday night after colliding with a dump truck.

Around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, the operator of the minibike was riding northbound on Manchester Trafficway without its lights on.

Police say the driver of a Mack dump truck was south on Manchester and was turning to get on the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 70 when it was struck by the minibike operator.

The minibike operator was ejected from the bike. The operator was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

