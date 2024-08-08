Watch Now
Missing Kansas City, Missouri, man found dead in wooded area; death investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A 65-year-old man reported missing Aug. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, was found dead and police are investigating what led to his death.

Terry Day was last seen about 7 p.m. on the day he was reported missing, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

He was walking a brown and white mix-breed dog near east 94th Street and Pleasant Avenue in southeast KCMO, police said.

On Thursday, police said he was located in a wooded area.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

The investigation will determine if foul play was involved in Day's death.

